Ronald William Thompson
1935 - 2020
Thompson, Ronald William
August 2, 1935 - November 6, 2020

Ron was born on August 2, 1935 and went to be with his beloved wife Germaine (Dec. 5.29.17) in Heaven on November 6, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Dawn (Scott) and son Rich (Shelley) and his cherished grandchildren Justin, Taylor and Jaden.
Ron had numerous friends that he enjoyed sharing a great conversation with over a cup of coffee.
Ron served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1958. His professional career included 30+ years as an Allstate agent. He retired in December 1995. Ron and Germaine enjoyed many trips to Hawaii, with their favorite destination being Maui.
Ron's wisdom and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him.
Ron will be interred at Olinger Hampden-Denver, beside Germaine.
Per his request there will be no services.




Published in Denver Post on Nov. 15, 2020.
