Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dr. Ronald Worstell


1939 - 2019
Worstell, Dr. Ronald
Dec. 14, 1939 - Nov. 21, 2019

Dr. Ronald Worstell passed away November 21, 2019.
Born in Fostoria, Ohio in 1939, he graduated from Effingham High School, Illinois in 1957. He received his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Music at the University of Illinois. He began life as an opera singer after two seasons with Santa Fe Opera Company. At Sanford University in Birmingham, Alabama he taught Voice and directed Opera. He sang with the Birmingham Opera Company, concertized and soloed at a church.
In 1965, Ronald married Donna Cox. They were married for 54 years. In New York City he was soloist at a Church and a Synagogue. During this time he sang and recorded with Robert Shaw. In Los Angeles he received his Doctors Degree at the University of Southern California. Ronald was Head of the Voice Department at the University of Denver in Colorado. He gave yearly solo concerts and added Opera Director and Producer to his position. He was at the University for 32 years producing over 30 operas and conducting two of them. He was awarded "Distinguished Faculty Artist" in 1996. For six years he was President of the "National Teachers of Singing" Western Division.
He retired as Professor Emeritus in 1999 to Santa Fe, NM, serving on the Home Owners Board, then to Summerville, SC as President of the Home Owners Board, and then to Charlotte, NC serving six years as President of the Home Owners Board at the Magnolias.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, sister and brother.
Memorial service will be held at McEwen Funeral Service - Pineville Chapel on Friday, November 29th at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Santa Fe Opera Company, 301 Opera Drive, Santa Fe, NM 87506.
Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 26, 2019
