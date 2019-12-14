|
Lawrence, Rosa Lee
Rosa Lee Lawrence, born February 20, 1921 passed away November 11, 2019. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service at Cedar Hill Cemetery on December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow at the Mill House at Phillip S. Miller Park, 1375 Plum Creek Parkway, Castle Rock, CO 80109. Rosa Lee was wife to Richard J. Lawrence, mother to Carol J. Nettleton, grandmother to Donna Coleman, Susan Simon, Brian Beckman and AJ Beckman. She was great-grandmother to Heather Simon Colclasure, Jessica Miranda, Amber Nelson, Nick Cockran, and Eve Coleman. She will be remembered for her love of her family, her pets and her deep bond with her loving husband.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019