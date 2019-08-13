Denver Post Obituaries
Services
Horan & McConaty
9998 Grant Street
Thornton, CO 80229
(303) 280-4688
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
9998 Grant Street
Thornton, CO 80229
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
9998 Grant Street
Thornton, CO 80229
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
11385 Grant Dr.
Northglenn, CO
Rosalie Erickson


1938 - 2019
Rosalie Erickson Obituary
Erickson, Rosalie

Rosalie, 81, passed away peacefully on 8/9/19 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Butte, MT on New Year's Day in 1938. Survived by her children, Kevin, Mark, Lynn, David, Darin & Laura; and 9 grandchildren. Visitation will be Thurs., 8/15, 6-7pm followed by Rosary at 7pm at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 9998 Grant St., Thornton. Funeral Mass will be Fri., 8/16, 10:30am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 11385 Grant Dr., Northglenn. Memorial donations may be made to The Denver Hospice, 501 S. Cherry St. #700, Denver, CO 80246. For full obituary, please visit www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019
