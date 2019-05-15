Denver Post Obituaries
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
August 8, 1937 - May 1, 2019

Services Fri., May 17, 2019 beginning at 11:00am Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary at Mt. Olivet-Wheat Ridge. Preceded in death by son Brian Lopez, parents Federico & Ruby Gallegos, sister Teresa Gallegos, brothers Dimas & Billy Gallegos, father of her children Ofedes Lopez. Survived by children Geri Lopez, Christine Blair, Theresa Pacheco, Gary Lopez; brothers George, Philip, Pete, and Benjie Gallegos. sister Mary Lou Vigil; 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and beloved dog Sugar.
Published in Denver Post on May 15, 2019
