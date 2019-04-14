|
In Loving Memory of
Rosalie Paswell
1/4/1943 - 4/16/2011
On this, the 8th Anniversary of you leaving as my
beautiful Earth Angel to become a Heavenly Angel in God's kingdom, I find you're still moving on the back roads, by the rivers, of my memories and you are gentle on my mind. You have been joined in Heaven by your sister, Mary, and my sister, Pam. You are dearly missed by our daughters, Maria and Tamara, our grandkids, and your sister, Eileen, and all who love you. I will hold you in my heart till I can walk with you in Heaven.
With love always, Bobby Tom
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019