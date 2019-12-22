|
In Loving Memory of
Rosalie Paswell
1/4/1943 - 4/16/2011
Rosalie, your
favorite time of
year is here for the 9th time since you became a
heavenly angel.
As you & your sister Mary, who joined you this year, are watching over us. You are missed very much by me, our daughters, Maria & Tamara, all the grandkids, your sister Eileen,
and all who knew you.
Gone yet not forgotten, although we are apart, your spirit lives within me,
Merry Christmas from all of us!
Forever in my heart.
Love always, Bobby Tom
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, 2019