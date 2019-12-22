Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Paswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie Paswell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalie Paswell In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of
Rosalie Paswell
1/4/1943 - 4/16/2011
Rosalie, your
favorite time of
year is here for the 9th time since you became a
heavenly angel.
As you & your sister Mary, who joined you this year, are watching over us. You are missed very much by me, our daughters, Maria & Tamara, all the grandkids, your sister Eileen,
and all who knew you.
Gone yet not forgotten, although we are apart, your spirit lives within me,
Merry Christmas from all of us!
Forever in my heart.
Love always, Bobby Tom
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -