|
|
Henderson, Rosanne
Age 78, of Aurora. Rosanne passed away from natural causes just as she wished, quickly and painlessly, on March 9, 2019 at Porter Hospital after a brief illness. As she had requested, she was cremated and no public services were held. She fully believed she would soon be reunited with her mother who passed away in 1972. She is survived by sons Steve and John (Christine) Henderson, grandsons Jake and Wyatt, and sister Pat Tolen. All reside in Larkspur or Centennial. A full obituary will be available soon at Bullock Mortuary's website.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 24, 2019