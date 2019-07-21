Home

Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
7:30 PM
Horan & McConaty
3201 S. Parker Rd.
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
2626 E. 7th Avenue Parkway
Rose Ann Doherty Obituary
Doherty, Rose Ann

Rose Ann Doherty, 91, was called home by God on July 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by Len, her beloved husband of 54 years, parents Thomas and Ida Shimon, brothers Duane and Clifford Shimon and sister Arlene Heckethorn. Rose is survived by children Mary Davis, Anne Granado (David), Peggy Coit (Marty), and Kathy, Joe (Colette), Mike (Kathy), Jim (Sheila) and Jane Doherty (Dan Lander); sisters Naida Wolke, Helen Roth (Dick), Shirley Shimon, Mary Alig, and brother Ken Shimon (Vera), 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Rosary: July 23rd, 7:30 P.M., Horan & McConaty, 3201 S. Parker Rd. Mass of the Resurrection: July 24th, 11:00 A.M., Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 2626 E. 7th Avenue Parkway. Interment: Ft. Logan National Cemetery, 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Friends of St. Andrew Food Pantry, 1525 Dallas Street, Aurora, CO 80010, or Dominican Home Health Agency, 2501 Gaylord St., Denver, CO 80205.
Published in Denver Post on July 21, 2019
