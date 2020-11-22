1/1
Rose C. McCallin Ph.D.
1957 - 2020
McCallin, Ph.D., Rose C.
Nov. 10, 1957 - Nov. 12, 2020

Rose Celine McCallin, age 63 of Denver, passed away unexpectedly on November 12, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Tom and Jean McCallin. Rose is survived by her long-term partner Sandy King, her furry companion, Mittens Kittens, her siblings, Anne Ayers (Jim), Nancy (Clark Hine), Julia (Kevin Strotz), Andy, and Tommy McCallin. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. For Rose's life sketch, donation details and tribute wall, please go to www.EllisFamilyServices.com.




Published in Denver Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
