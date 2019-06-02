Denver Post Obituaries
Rose Kanda


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rose Kanda Obituary
Kanda, Rose
August 5, 1922 - May 20, 2019

Rose Toshiko (Sameshima) Kanda was born on August 5, 1922, and died peacefully on May 20, 2019, after a brief stay at the Pathways Hospice Care Center in Loveland, Colorado. A long-time resident of Keenesburg and Fort Collins, her survivors include: son, Richard, of Fort Collins; daughter, Kathryn of Denver; granddaughter Alexis Kanda-Olmstead, her husband, Greg, and children, Abraham and Miriam, of Woodstock, Vermont; grandson; and grandson James Bryan-Kanda, his wife, Dorothy, and daughter, Margaret. Her family will conduct a private celebration of her life. For a complete obituary and memorial donation information, please see the Stoddard Funeral Home web site.
Published in Denver Post on June 2, 2019
