Rose Keller, 96, of Durango, Colorado, died 2/2/2019 at The Cottonwood Inn in Durango. Born 9/18/1922. She is survived by her sons: Ron Keller and Norm (Jana) Keller of Durango; 3 grandchildren: Kati, Taylor and Brady; and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard. A service was held at 12 Noon, Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Bear Valley Church, 10001 W Jewell Ave., Lakewood, CO 80232. Interment followed at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 17, 2019
