Thomas, Rose Mary (Roth) September 6, 1938 - April 11, 2020 Rose Mary Thomas, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Grace Pointe Senior Care Community in Greeley. She was born on September 6, 1938, on Route 1, Brighton, Colorado, to Alex and Mary (Kreutzer) Roth and graduated from Brighton High School in 1956. On July 1, 1961, she married William C. Thomas at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Denver. Rose Mary, a lifetime resident of the Northern Colorado area was a parishioner of Saint Mary Catholic Church in Greeley. She loved to work in her garden, enjoyed being with her family, and going to Rockies games. She was a yearly volunteer and participant in the Rocky Mountain Senior Games. Rose Mary is survived by her husband, William Thomas of Greeley; seven children: William of Denver, Michael (Laura) Thomas of Platteville, Ted (Heidi) Thomas of Denver, Buckley (Wendy) Thomas of Fort Collins, Susan (Robert) Roy of Pine, Tressa (Kyle) Wells of Thornton, and Christopher Thomas of Denver; nine siblings: Robert Roth of North Carolina, Bill (Dee) Roth of Greeley, Richard (Karren) Roth of Greeley, Charles (Terri) Roth of California, Alex Roth of Greeley, Duane Roth of Greeley, Barbara (David) McArthur of Washington, Janet (Bob) Winter of Ault, and Carol Smith of Greeley; four grandchildren: Harrison, Pierce, Bobby, and Simon. She was preceded in death by both parents, Alex and Mary Roth, and Stepfather, Fred Bernhardt; a brother, Jim, and a sister JoAnn who also passed away in 2020. May the perpetual light of Christ shine upon her, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, may they rest in peace. Amen Private family services to be held. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Public Memorial Service to be determined.

Published in Denver Post on Apr. 19, 2020.