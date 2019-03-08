|
|
Williams, Rose P.
1/06/1936 - 2/27/2019
Banking
Rose P. Williams (Figurelli) passed away February 27, 2019. Rose was born January 6, 1936 in Evanston, Colorado to Agostino and Paolina Figurelli (Colechia). She and her 5 siblings were raised in Frederick, Colorado by her parents whom emigrated here from Cansano, Italy. She graduated from Frederick High school. Rose worked at Colorado National Bank of Denver and Golden for 30 years. She retired to become a caregiver for her late husband Ronald Williams and worked part-time for ARC. After Ron's death, Rose worked for various in-home care giving organizations. She was trained and specialized in caring for those diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Rose cared for her clients with compassion, love and understanding. She adored her two children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rose's hobbies include gardening, baking, and reading and she loved football was the number one fan of the Denver Broncos.
Rose is survived by her son William Hoeper Jr. (Colleen), daughter Cassandra Green (William R.), sister Mary Jane Hall, brother Archie Figurelli, 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, nephews and her wonderful friend, Ed Poledna.
At Rose's request, no services will be held. She will be laid at rest with her late husband at Ft. Logan. In her remembrance please donate to the .
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019