Services
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
(303) 327-7220
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Spirit of Christ Catholic Community
7400 W 80th Ave
Arvada, CO
View Map
Rose Pope Obituary
Pope, Rose

Rose, 82, of Westminster, passed away January 9, 2020. Survived by her children, Rhonda (Roger) Bies, David (Missy) Pope; grandchildren, Luke Bies, Tyler Bies, Wade Bies, Jeffrey Pope; great-grandchildren, Decker Delisa, Kinsley Delisa, Peyton Pope. Predeceased by her husband, Jack. Visitation, Mon., Jan. 20th at 5:00 PM with Rosary to follow at 7:00 PM at Horan & McConaty, 7577 W. 80th Ave., Arvada. Funeral Mass, Tues., Jan. 21st at 11:00 AM, Spirit of Christ Catholic Community, 7400 W 80th Ave, Arvada. Please share memories at HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 19, 2020
