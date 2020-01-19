|
|
Pope, Rose
Rose, 82, of Westminster, passed away January 9, 2020. Survived by her children, Rhonda (Roger) Bies, David (Missy) Pope; grandchildren, Luke Bies, Tyler Bies, Wade Bies, Jeffrey Pope; great-grandchildren, Decker Delisa, Kinsley Delisa, Peyton Pope. Predeceased by her husband, Jack. Visitation, Mon., Jan. 20th at 5:00 PM with Rosary to follow at 7:00 PM at Horan & McConaty, 7577 W. 80th Ave., Arvada. Funeral Mass, Tues., Jan. 21st at 11:00 AM, Spirit of Christ Catholic Community, 7400 W 80th Ave, Arvada. Please share memories at HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 19, 2020