Doughty (Evers), Rosella Simmons
"Rosie"
May 8, 1920 - March 27, 2019
Rosella Simmons Doughty (Evers), 98, of Peoria, AZ and Hot Sulphur Springs, CO passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Glendale, AZ. She was born on May 8, 1920 to John and Eloise Valdez Simmons in Pueblo, Colorado. Raised in Denver, Rosella graduated from West High School and spent many years working for Montgomery Ward in Denver. She married Quentin Harry Evers (who preceded her in death in 1980) on July 4, 1942. After Quentin was re-assigned to assist in the return of U.S. occupied Trieste to Italy in the early 1950's, Rosella dutifully collected her then three children (Quentin Jr., Karen and Sue) and spent two years in that beautiful country (serving as President of the Women's Auxiliary), fostering her love for travelling the world in later life.
In 1983, she married her childhood sweetheart, Louis J. Doughty (who preceded her in death in 2008). "Lou" and "Rosie" spent their 25 years of marriage as "snowbirds" living half the year in Colorado and half the year in Arizona when not travelling the world or playing golf as members of the "Happy Hackers" in Grand Lake, Colorado. Rosie was an active woman always willing to give of her time and talents whether to her family, her job as Grand County Assessor, or as a volunteer. She was the hub of her family whether they were in Europe, Asia, Arizona, Colorado, or anywhere else, Rosella was always "home" base.
She is survived by her sister Doris Mickle of Glendale, Arizona, two children - Sue (Tom) O'Malley of Coral Gables, FL and Mark (Ginger) Evers of Denver, CO and three stepchildren - Patricia Doughty of Cancun, Mexico, Richard Doughty of Denver, and Susan (Ernie) Guftafson of Puyallup, Washington, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sisters (Paula Kennedy Lenhart and Gloria Giles), brother (James Simmons), son (Quentin Harry Evers, Jr.), and daughter (Karen Zay Evers).
There will be a Memorial Mass on October 18, 2019 at Mother of God Catholic Church in Denver, Colorado at 10:00 AM. A Celebration of Life Reception will follow the Mass at BrightMarten Restaurant, 720 S. University Boulevard, in Denver. Interment will be in Hot Sulphur Springs, Colorado on October 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Red Cross.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 13, 2019