Rosemarie Jordane
Jordane, Rosemarie

Lendora Head aka Rosemarie Jordane, 88, of Denver. Mother of Cherie Holmberg Mecca and Kelly Holmberg. Sister of Paul Santarno. Survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Private services and entombment will be held. For full obituary go to cfcscolorado.org




Published in Denver Post on May 13, 2020.
