Jordane, Rosemarie
Lendora Head aka Rosemarie Jordane, 88, of Denver. Mother of Cherie Holmberg Mecca and Kelly Holmberg. Sister of Paul Santarno. Survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Private services and entombment will be held. For full obituary go to cfcscolorado.org
Published in Denver Post on May 13, 2020.