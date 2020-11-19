1/
Rosemary Casper
1924 - 2020
Casper, Rosemary
04/18/1924 - 11/15/2020

Rosemary Veronica Casper died peacefully on November 15, 2020 in Arvada Colorado at the age of 96.
Rosemary was born on April 18, 1924 to parents James Kelly and Mary (Murphy) Kelly in Denver, Colorado. She married Leo A. Casper June 12, 1946.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Mary, her husband Leo, her sisters Helen (Kelly) Kaiser, Adelaide (Kelly) Kirsten, and her brother Thomas Kelly.
Rosemary is survived by her children: Tom Casper (Mel), Tim Casper (Georgine), John Casper (Deb) and Mary (Casper) Giovanini. She also is survived by twelve grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and many relatives and friends.
Services will be held on Friday 11/20/2020 at 10:00 am. Interment at Mt Olivet cemetery.
Due to Covid restrictions, attendance at services will be limited to immediate family, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and spouses.
The family will provide a live video feed of the services at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYMfgb0SsA0&feature=youtu.be
A celebration of life for Rosemary may be planned for later in 2021. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: St Joan of Arc Early Learning Center, Arvada, Colorado.


Published in Denver Post on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Service
10:00 AM
