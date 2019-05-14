|
Sears, Rosemary J.
Rosemary J. (Clark) Sears passed away on May 1, 2019 with her family at her side. Rosemary is survived by and will forever be remembered by Jerry L. Sears, her loving husband of 38 years and by her sisters Shauna (Kenny) Moss, Barbara (Harry) Brandon and Cecilia Rotelli. Rosemary was loved and cherished by her nephews, their families, many extended family members and friends. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Leo M. and Rose M. Clark, also of Denver. Rosemary was a native of Denver and employed for many years with Mountain Bell. A Memorial Service in memory of Rosemary will be held at 11: 00 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 in the Chapel at Horan & McConaty, 3101 South Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, Colorado 80227. Interment will be at Ft. Logan National Cemetery at later date. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make a memorial donation in memory of Rosemary to the Denver Dumb Friends League or to a .
Published in Denver Post from May 14 to May 16, 2019