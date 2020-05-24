Kinard, Rosene Lombardi
6/16/1920 - 5/20/2020
99, passed away on May 20th. Beloved wife of George and mother of Joyce, Mark (Karen), Diana (Dane) and Paul (Vicki). Grandmother of Leslie (Joel), Kristin, Stephen (Christinna), Jonathan, Mackenzie, Grayson (Ariana), Tiana, Danielle, Sydney, Amanda (Rusty) and Jonathan. Great grandmother of Jamie, Erika, Courtney, Cole, Audrina and Brayden. Please visit https://cfscolorado-16520. meaningfulfunerals.net/obituary/rosene-kinard for full obituary.
Published in Denver Post on May 24, 2020.