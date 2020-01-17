Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pipkin-Braswell Funerals
6601 East Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80230
(303) 996-0869
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rising Star MBC
1500 S. Dayton Street
Aurora, CO
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Rising Star MBC
1500 S. Dayton Street
Aurora, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosie L. Smith


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosie L. Smith Obituary
Smith, Rosie L.
May 3, 1934 - January 12, 2020

Rosie L. Smith, longtime resident of Aurora and remembered for her beautiful quilts and other crafts, quietly passed away on January 12, 2020, in her home. She was member of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church. Rosie is preceded in death by her husband, Howard K. Smith. She is survived by 2 sons, Charles R. Smith and Larry L Garner; 5 brothers, Earl (Roberta) Ellis, Sr., Matthew Porter, Joseph Bouie, Jr., David Kirven; 2 sisters, Lena Bouie and Linda Pendelton; 10 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; 2 goddaughters, Denice R. (Lamar) Blitch and Lee Reff; and a host of other relatives and many friends. Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 12:00 Noon at Rising Star MBC, 1500 S. Dayton Street, Aurora 80247. Mrs. Smith will lie in state in the church from 10-12pm only. Burial will take place at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.pipkinbraswell.com
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pipkin-Braswell Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -