Smith, Rosie L.
May 3, 1934 - January 12, 2020
Rosie L. Smith, longtime resident of Aurora and remembered for her beautiful quilts and other crafts, quietly passed away on January 12, 2020, in her home. She was member of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church. Rosie is preceded in death by her husband, Howard K. Smith. She is survived by 2 sons, Charles R. Smith and Larry L Garner; 5 brothers, Earl (Roberta) Ellis, Sr., Matthew Porter, Joseph Bouie, Jr., David Kirven; 2 sisters, Lena Bouie and Linda Pendelton; 10 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; 2 goddaughters, Denice R. (Lamar) Blitch and Lee Reff; and a host of other relatives and many friends. Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 12:00 Noon at Rising Star MBC, 1500 S. Dayton Street, Aurora 80247. Mrs. Smith will lie in state in the church from 10-12pm only. Burial will take place at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.pipkinbraswell.com
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 17, 2020