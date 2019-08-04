|
|
Pangle, Jr., Roy Henry
September 11, 1927 - July 27, 2019
Roy H. Pangle Jr., the former Advertising Art Director for Denver Post, died Saturday, July 27 2019. He was 91.
Roy began his work as a staff artist with The Denver Post National Sales Division. He was promoted to Art Director of Empire Magazine in the Advertising Division, and then went on to become the Art Director of Advertising for the Post. In all, Roy worked at The Denver Post for 36 years.
Roy was born in Denver, Colorado, September 1927. He attended Cretin Military School in St. Paul Minnesota, and served in the Army/Air Corp during WWII. Roy studied for 3 years at the Minnesota Museum School of Art and 2 years at the New York Art Students League. In 1954 he married his wife Theresa Ann. They raised 7 children together in Lakewood and were married for 54 years. Roy is survived by his children Maureen, Mark, Mike, Mary, Matt, Margie, and Monique, yes all M's, 11 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
Memorial Celebration, Friday August 9, 2:00 pm, Glennon Heights Mennonite Church, 11480 W. Virginia Avenue, Lakewood, Colorado 80226.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 4, 2019