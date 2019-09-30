|
Hess, Roy
March 19, 1932 - September 13, 2019
Born in Denver, CO and graduated from Aurora High School. Served for the US Navy during the Korean War. After his service Roy received a Bachelor's degree from University of Denver and was Phi Beta kappa. He earned his Master's degree from San Diego State College and his Doctorate of Education from University of Northern CO. His life was devoted to education. Most of his career spent with JeffCo as a principal and also as Director of Personnel.
Music was a passion. Roy played tuba and guitar at a young age and later mastered bagpipes, banjo and euphonium. He played with several different bands in the Denver area. Antique cars were a big part of Roy's life. He belonged to various car clubs, owned, drove and restored many vehicles. His expertise in model building led to his love for model railroads. He loved flyfishing, restoring antique furniture, writing both prose and poetry and served as Chair of The Northglenn Historic Commission.
He is survived by his wife, three daughters and four stepchildren.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 30, 2019