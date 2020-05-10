Rada, Roy

12/19/1926 - 05/04/2020



Roy Anthony Rada, born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 19, 1926, died in Denver, Colorado on May 4, 2020. He grew up in a loving home in an ethnic Bohemian neighborhood, without a father present, and with few material goods. Until he joined the Army at age 18, he was under the steady guidance of his mother, older sister Marie, extended family, and Catholic educators. In post-war Vienna, Austria, he met his wife Hertha. After 70 years of marriage, he was able to tell her shortly before his death, via video conferencing, that he could not have asked for a better wife. Throughout a 36-year career in the Army as a hospital administrator, he was stationed in many places in the U.S. and Europe, and was deployed to Vietnam during the war. On his retirement, he and Hertha moved to Denver. Always the first to offer a guest something to drink, to fix whatever was broken, and with a special love of yard work and gardening, he charmed strangers and friends alike. He volunteered for 25 years with a Denver senior center and ArtReach. Roy loved his family, dogs, and the occasional salty joke or expression. After a walk with his Grandpa, his then two-year old grandson came home and proclaimed that it was cold enough to freeze the balls off a brass monkey. Grandpa professed, with a twinkle in his eye, that he had said no such thing. One cold night when he was caring for a young dog, he slept next to his 100-year-old furnace so that the dog would stay warm. His kindness, gentleness, generosity, patience, good humor, and love will live with his family forever. He is survived by wife Hertha, son Roy Rada (and Kibby) of Baltimore, MD, daughter Liz Carver (and John) of Denver, sister Marie Hlavaty of Cleveland, grandchildren Evan (and Emily), Ruth (and Brendan), Joe (and Amy), Roy, Rosa, Ray, great grandchild Arthur and numerous nieces and nephews.





