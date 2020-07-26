1/
Roy Shibata
1922 - 2020

Shibata, Roy
1922 - 2020

Roy Shibata, beloved husband of the late Sachiko; brother to his only living sister, Chuckie Stark, uncle and friend, passed away on July 11th in Denver. He was 97. Roy was a Colorado Native, served in the Armed Forces during WWII, and worked in finance for the Air Force. He will be deeply missed.
A funeral service will be held on Wed. July 29th at 10am at The Quebec Place Chapel at Fairmount. Due to COVID guest capacity is 50 people. The service will also be live streamed and can be accessed by visiting FairmountFuneralHome.com




Published in Denver Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Fairmount Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fairmount Funeral Home
430 South Quebec Street
Denver, CO 80231-1050
(303) 399-0692
