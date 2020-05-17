Gallegos, Rubel F.
May 13,1934 - March 25,2020
Rubel Gallegos was born in Antonito, CO. Survived by his wife Mary and children. He will be laid to rest at Ft. Logan. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For full obituary please visit AllVeterans.com.
Published in Denver Post on May 17, 2020.