|
|
Antonio, Ruby
11/07/1935 - 08/14/2019
Ruby was a Personal Trainer and Fitness Instructor for many years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Survived by her husband, James; children: Michelle (Vince), Roni, and James (Jennifer); grandchildren: Zachary, Luke, Gage, Jake, Jordan, Danny, Stavia, and Samantha; siblings: Ann and Al. Preceded in death by sister: Alberta "Buddy". Memorial Service, 1pm, Fri, August 30, 2019 at Horan & McConaty (5303 E. County Line Rd, Centennial, 80122) reception to follow.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 21 to Aug. 28, 2019