Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery
10201 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
(303) 451-6674
Ruby Tanaka
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery
10201 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
TriState/Denver Buddhist Temple
1947 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO
Committal
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Longmont Mountain View Cemetery
620 11th Ave
Longmont, CO
Tanaka, Ruby
October, 1934 - March 19, 2019

Ruby was born in Longmont, CO. She married Bob Tanaka in 1960. She is preceded in death by six siblings, her husband Bob, and her loving daughter Julie Tanaka. She is survived by her sister May Yamada, her children, Rob Tanaka (Shelly), Janice Ramos, Tina Tanaka-Ishida (Ron), son-in-law, Jim Ott (Julie), grandchildren, Alex Ramos, Tia Ramos, Will Ishida, Katie Ishida, Robert Jr Tanaka, and Nicholas Tanaka and niece/caretaker Jackie Tono.
A viewing will be held at Olinger Highland Mortuary from 3:00 - 7:00 PM on April 3. A funeral service will be held at Tri-State Denver Buddhist Temple on April 4, at 7:00 PM. A burial service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Longmont on April 5, at 10:00 AM.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 31, 2019
