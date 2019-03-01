Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hauger - Ziegler Funeral Home
494 West Main St
Somerset, PA 15501
814-445-5698
Resources
More Obituaries for Rudolf Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudolf Gustav Hoffman


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rudolf Gustav Hoffman Obituary
Hoffman, Rudolf Gustav
"Rudy"
5/13/1938 - 2/24/2019

Rudolf Gustav "Rudy" Hoffman, 80 of Hollsopple, PA, died February 24, 2019 at his home. Born May 13, 1938 in Kahl am Main, Germany. He is the son of Felix and Else Hofmann. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Lore Ockfen and brother Guenter Hofmann. Survived by his children, Robert Hoffman and wife Tanya of Aurora, CO, and Patricia Moore and fiance Lee Harper of Baltimore, MD, grandchildren, Alyssa, Kyle, Taylor, Madison, and Landon and sister Eda Englaro of Kahl am Main, Germany. Rudy was a US Marine Corps veteran, he worked until his retirement as a Deputy Sheriff for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. He was also a member of the American Legion in Spangler, PA. No viewing or visitation a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to the American Legion, VFW, or Marine Corps League. Arrangements by the Hauger-Zeigler Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Somerset, PA. www.haugerzeigler.com
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now