Hoffman, Rudolf Gustav
"Rudy"
5/13/1938 - 2/24/2019
Rudolf Gustav "Rudy" Hoffman, 80 of Hollsopple, PA, died February 24, 2019 at his home. Born May 13, 1938 in Kahl am Main, Germany. He is the son of Felix and Else Hofmann. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Lore Ockfen and brother Guenter Hofmann. Survived by his children, Robert Hoffman and wife Tanya of Aurora, CO, and Patricia Moore and fiance Lee Harper of Baltimore, MD, grandchildren, Alyssa, Kyle, Taylor, Madison, and Landon and sister Eda Englaro of Kahl am Main, Germany. Rudy was a US Marine Corps veteran, he worked until his retirement as a Deputy Sheriff for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. He was also a member of the American Legion in Spangler, PA. No viewing or visitation a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to the American Legion, VFW, or Marine Corps League. Arrangements by the Hauger-Zeigler Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Somerset, PA. www.haugerzeigler.com
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 1, 2019