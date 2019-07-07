Home

Rudy Lanick


1938 - 2019
Rudy Lanick Obituary
Lanick, Rudy
Nov. 1, 1938 - July 3, 2019

Rudy A Lanick, 80, of Denver died on July 3, 2019.
He was born on Nov. 1, 1938. Son of the Late Anna and John Lanick of the South Side of Pittsburgh, PA.
Father of Jason Lanick and Robin (Lanick) Anderson of Minnesota. And blessed with 3 grandchildren.
Brother of Dolores (Harold) Fulscher of Denver, Rose Marie (Kent) Stiles of Michigan. Preceded in death by sisters: Jennifer (Lanick) Pritchard, Irene (Lanick) Adamiak and Florence (Lanick) Abate.
Also survived by 10 nieces and nephews.
Published in Denver Post on July 7, 2019
