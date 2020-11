Jatko, Russell

June 3, 1934 - November 22, 2020



Russ is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eleanor, six children and 9 grandchildren and his sister Judy. He loved hunting, fishing, casino "one-armed bandits", cribbage, shooting pool and classic country music. He was kind and generous opening his home to other family members. He was also a dad to both a daughter-in-law and son-in-law. A memorial celebration has yet to be scheduled.





