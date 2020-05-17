Russell Olson-Hedglin
2000 - 2020
Olson-Hedglin, Russell
12/17/2000 - 5/11/2020

Born 12/17/00 in Denver; to Heaven 5/11/20. (heart failure). Raised by grandparents; Ron (deceased) and Jan Olson (Mom & Dad), survived by Mom Jan, dog Tyler, & mother Erika Anne Olson (Alabama). Leaves many dear friends who will miss his sweet, kind, caring & silly spirit. Loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Special thanks to Kids Care of the Rockies Hospice, especially to Jenn, Faith, Amanda, Shannon, and Ethan. Private services to be held at Golden Cemetery. Donations may be made to Make-A-Wish Colorado, 7951 E. Maplewood Avenue, #126, Greenwood Village, CO 80111. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.OlingerHampdenMortuary.com for the Olson-Hedglin family




Published in Denver Post on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Golden Cemetery
Olinger Hampden Mortuary & Cemetery
8600 East Hampden Ave
Denver, CO 80231
