Olson-Hedglin, Russell
12/17/2000 - 5/11/2020
Born 12/17/00 in Denver; to Heaven 5/11/20. (heart failure). Raised by grandparents; Ron (deceased) and Jan Olson (Mom & Dad), survived by Mom Jan, dog Tyler, & mother Erika Anne Olson (Alabama). Leaves many dear friends who will miss his sweet, kind, caring & silly spirit. Loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Special thanks to Kids Care of the Rockies Hospice, especially to Jenn, Faith, Amanda, Shannon, and Ethan. Private services to be held at Golden Cemetery. Donations may be made to Make-A-Wish Colorado, 7951 E. Maplewood Avenue, #126, Greenwood Village, CO 80111. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.OlingerHampdenMortuary.com for the Olson-Hedglin family
Published in Denver Post on May 17, 2020.