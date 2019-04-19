|
|
Pomeroy, Russell
June 23, 1927 - April 6, 2019
Russell Alfred Pomeroy peacefully passed away on April 6th, 2019 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Russ was born June 23, 1927 on a ranch in Fontenelle, Wyoming outside of Kemmerer. His parents, Etta Florence (Ritz) and Frank Justin Pomeroy were true pioneers of the West and grandfather Romy homesteaded in Wyoming in 1868.
Russ attended high school in Whittier, California and served in the U.S. Merchant Marines in the Pacific and trained with 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army as a paratrooper. With the aid of the GI bill and an athletic football scholarship, Russ attended Stanford University where he earned a B.S. and M.S. in Petroleum Geology, graduating in 1951. While attending school Russ met his wife of 68 years, Beatrice C. Bewley and they were married on September 6, 1948.
At Stanford he received All American honors, played in the Rose Bowl and was named the inaugural recipient of the Pop Warner Award, which is given to the top player in the Pacific Athletic Conference. Russ worked in the oil and gas exploration business in Wyoming before landing at Occidental Petroleum Corp. At Occidental, he served as the Rocky Mountain Division Manager in Denver. In 1972, Russ formed Sunburst Exploration with fellow Occidental executive and Stanford graduate Eugene (Bud) Reid. Following a world-class discovery in the Overthrust Belt in Pineview, Utah, Russ was able to purchase several old 'stripper' fields in Ft. Collins and Wellington, Colorado that the family still manages to this day.
Russ will be remembered for his integrity, generosity, kindness, sense of humor, athletic prowess and love of family. He will be greatly missed by everyone who had the good fortune of knowing him.
Russ is survived by his four children (Brad Pomeroy, Deborah Pomeroy-Dawkins, Wes Pomeroy and Jennifer Pomeroy-Fronk), their respective spouses (DeDe Pomeroy, Dan Dawkins, Barbara Pomeroy and Rudi Fronk) and eight grandchildren (Molly and Lauren Pomeroy; Jessica, Scott, and Grant Dawkins; Chelsea Pomeroy Gilbert; and Hillary and Spencer Fronk). Russ was predeceased by his wife Beatrice (Bewley) Pomeroy (de. 2016) and grandson Maxwell Alan Pomeroy (de. 2018). A family celebration of Russ's life is planned for September. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted in Russ' memory to the Sixth Church of Christ Scientist, 2701 S. University Blvd. Denver, Colorado 80210.
God is Love
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019