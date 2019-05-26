Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
(303) 327-7220
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:30 PM
Fort Logan National Cemetery
Russell W. Schelt


Russell W. Schelt Obituary
Schelt, Russell W.

Russell, 97, passed away on May 16, 2019. He is survived by his children Jennifer and husband John Uhland, Keith and wife Diane Schelt, and Karen and husband Jerome Pfeifer along with his grandson John and wife Heather Schelt. Services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Fort Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the . Full obituary and guestbook at HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on May 26, 2019
