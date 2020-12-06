Lurie, Ruth B.

July 10, 1940 - December 8, 2019



A long-time resident of Denver and Boulder, Ruth Lurie enjoyed a life of intellectual pursuits, success as an attorney, activism, and devotion to family and friends. Ruth was born in Brookline, Mass. to Jacob and Elsa Lurie and attended high school in Plainfield, NJ. She entered Antioch College where she met and married John Kailin Link in 1959. In 1963, Ruth enrolled at the University of California-Berkeley where she majored in Slavic languages and literature and graduated Phi Beta Kappa. She was a passionate participant in anti-Vietnam War protests and the film Berkeley in the Sixties shows her during a protest meeting.

In 1966, Ruth and her family moved to Boulder. After her marriage ended, she became a reporter for the Longmont Times-Call to support her young children, Lisa, Andrea and David. While covering the local court, she met the late Boulder District Judge John Barnard, who encouraged her to pursue a career in law. In 1971, Ruth entered the University of Colorado Law School. After graduating, she clerked for the late Colorado Supreme Court Justice Edward Day. During her career, Ruth helped shatter glass ceilings, serving as vice president and general counsel for Blue Cross Blue Shield and Great-West Life. In 1988, she married Denver attorney Arlen Ambrose.

Throughout her life, Ruth supported causes to promote tolerance and the common good, to foster justice and voting rights, and to protect the environment. She was a founding member of the Abrahamic Initiative interfaith program and served on B'nai Havurah's board. As a life-long learner, Ruth loved to read, attend artsy films, frequent the theater, and travel the world. A gifted ceramicist, she enjoyed working with clay at the JCC Denver studio. Ever curious, she thrived on dynamic conversations with old and new friends.

To her family, Ruth imparted the value of education and taking care of one another. She cherished doing creative projects with her grandchildren and taking them on adventures. Ruth will be remembered as "Forever Young," as in the lyrics of her favorite artist, Bob Dylan. Dearly missed, she is survived by her husband, Arlen Ambrose; children Lisa (Lyle) Jones, Andrea (Michael) Banks and David Link; step-children Dave (Roxane) Ambrose and Jody Ambrose; and eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Remembrances are welcomed at ruthluriememories@gmail.com and contributions may be made to The Nature Conservancy of Colorado.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store