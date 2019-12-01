|
|
DeCoste, Ruth
3/9/1925 - 11/11/2019
Beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Grand Mother, Great Grand Mother and much more. Loved forever by all who knew her grace, glamour, love and kindness. Ruth left us to join her husband Moe on November 11, 2019.
Ruth was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on March 9, 1925 to Hilda Helen Penny and Angelo (Ralph) Raffaele Indigaro. She spent her early years growing up with her paternal grandparents, Pasquale and Assunta Indigaro in the North End of Boston, later moving to Jamaica Plain, and attended Jamaica Plain High School. Upon graduating high school WW II was well underway and Ruth contributed to the war effort working as a welder at the Boston Navy Yard. "Ruthie the Riveter" then joined the Woman's Army Corps (WAC) as a surgical technician. This was the first time women could serve in the US Army with the exception of nurses. After her service she moved to Ohio, had 3 children, and eventually returned to Boston. She later married the love of her life, Arthur (Moe) DeCoste, who became a father to her daughters Cynthia and Wynne Ellen, and son Charles. Her military life continued with Moe's career in the US Army which took them to West Point NY, Fort Hood Texas, Schofield Barracks Hawaii and Frankfurt, Germany.
Ruth loved her family, daughters Cynthia Orlando of Hawaii and Wynne Ellen (deceased Hawaii) and son Charles DeCoste and his wife Linda Decoste of Roxborough Park, Colorado and pre-deceased sons in law Robert Orlando and Richard Thomas Day Jr.; her grandchildren Mila Orlando Pelekane, Jarem Day, and Regina Orlando of Hawaii; Evan and Lauren DeCoste of Denver, and great-grandchildren Kai Orlando and Bella Gracie Day, who held a special place in her heart.
Ruth was loved by her friends and family, sisters Carol McDonough and Linda Morrison of Randolph Ma., brother Thomas McDonough of Plymouth, Ma.; sisters in law Phyllis McDonough of Plymouth and Ruthie Brink of Abington, Ma., and brother in law Gene Morrison of Randolph, Ma. Numerous nieces and nephews are loved by Ruth.
"You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice". Ruth epitomized that strength in her life.
Visitation will be from 4-6 PM Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Horan McConaty on E. County Line Road, Centennial, CO . A military burial will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery at 12pm on Friday, December 6, 2019, followed by a 3pm private celebration of her life at Arrowhead Country Club.
Donations may be made to the Disabled American Veteran's Charitable Service Trust or to Homes For Our Troops.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 1, 2019