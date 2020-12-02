1/1
Ruth F. Spano
1927 - 2020
Spano, Ruth F.
May 29, 1927 - November 27, 2020

Ruth Spano, 93, of Henderson, Colorado, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, November 27, 2020. Ruth was born on May 29, 1927, in Erie, Colorado. She is survived by her daughter Sandy (Lyle) and preceded in death by her husband Phil, her son Phil Jr., her parents, and her sister June. Ruth had one granddaughter, one great-granddaughter, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She considered her sister June's grandson's as her own. "Grandma Ruth" loved Taite, Trent, and Trase. Ruth's father immigrated to America from Ljubljana (village of Dolsko) Yugoslavia on April 14, 1921. Ruth's mother, Margaret Mautz Mihelcich, was born in Aspen, Colorado, as one of 12 children. Ruth's parents met in the early 1920s while her dad worked building the road connecting Independence Pass to Aspen. They later moved to Erie, Colorado, where Ruth grew up and where her father worked at the Imperial Coal Mine. She spent her summers in Aspen with her mom's family and always had fond memories of fishing in the Roaring Fork River with her mom and sister. The family moved to Welby, Colorado, in the mid-1940s to establish a family farm. It was there that she met her husband, Phil. On February 27, 1949, she married Phil Spano and became a part of a loving Sicilian family. Phil was one of seven children, and Ruth was welcomed into the family with open arms. Ruth and Phil started their first business in the late 1950s and established many business ventures over the years. They enjoyed traveling with their good friends, the Spera, and Domenico families. Ruth's passion was her flowers and working in her yard at home. She drove a pick-up truck most of her life, saying she needed to haul her flowers, and "why would I drive a car?" Ruth will be greatly missed and left a positive impact on all those she met. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at this time. The family hopes to have a celebration of life at their home later in the summer of 2021. Donations in Ruth's memory can be made to Dominican Home Health Agency, 2501 Gaylord Street, Denver, CO 80205.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
9998 Grant Street
Thornton, CO 80229
(303) 280-4688
