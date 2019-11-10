Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Brush
222 Cameron
Brush, CO 80723
(970) 842-2821
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Eben Ezer Chapel
Brush, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Fountain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Fountain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Fountain Obituary
Fountain, Ruth

Ruth Fountain, long-time Aurora resident, died peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 1st following a wonderful, event-filled life of 91 years.
She is survived by her sons, Bill and Jack and three grandkids - Rachel, Billy, and Zachary. She was preceded in death by her sister Marian and two husbands, Keith and Bob.
A small family service with some close friends will take place at the Eben Ezer Chapel in Brush, CO on Nov. 12th at 11:00 AM, followed by burial at the Brush Memorial Cemetery.
With numerous friends in the Aurora area since arriving in 1961, another memorial service will take place in Aurora and will be announced shortly. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests any donations be directed to the Aurora Symphony Orchestra.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -