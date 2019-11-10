|
|
Fountain, Ruth
Ruth Fountain, long-time Aurora resident, died peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 1st following a wonderful, event-filled life of 91 years.
She is survived by her sons, Bill and Jack and three grandkids - Rachel, Billy, and Zachary. She was preceded in death by her sister Marian and two husbands, Keith and Bob.
A small family service with some close friends will take place at the Eben Ezer Chapel in Brush, CO on Nov. 12th at 11:00 AM, followed by burial at the Brush Memorial Cemetery.
With numerous friends in the Aurora area since arriving in 1961, another memorial service will take place in Aurora and will be announced shortly. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests any donations be directed to the Aurora Symphony Orchestra.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 10, 2019