|
|
Gonzales-Maness, Ruth
On May 9, 2019, Ruth Gonzales-Maness, passed away at the age of 71. "Doofie" as she was affectionately known, was born in New York but lived in Denver most of her life. She enjoyed museums, art and in recent years, gardening.
She is survived by her mother, Alvina Thorpe, her sisters Helen Johnson and Nancy Staggers and her brother, Allen Turner and 3 nephews and a niece. She was predeceased by her husband, Jim Maness, and survived by his sons, Nick Maness and Jack Maness and grandchildren.
She was dearly loved by her family and friends. There will be a private interment July 6 with a reception following at noon at The Rusty Bucket, 3355 So. Wandsworth Blvd suite G 101. In lieu of flowers, pleas send conritutions to the ASPCA.
Published in Denver Post on June 19, 2019