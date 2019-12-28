Denver Post Obituaries
Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery
10201 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
(303) 451-6674
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Tri State Denver Buddhist Temple
1947 Lawrence St.
Denver, CO
Ruth M. Kamibayashi


1927 - 2019
Ruth M. Kamibayashi Obituary
Kamibayashi, Ruth M.
March 22, 1927 - December 19, 2019

Passed away peacefully at the age of 92.
Preceded in death by her husband Frank.
Mother of Dale (Lisa) Kamibayashi, Sandra Noguchi, Monica (Keith) Nagai.
Grandmother of Lani (Chris Whitney) and Kenji Kamibayashi, Amber (Rich) Gargan, Kelli and Kristi Nagai. Great-grandmother of Stella and Jace Gargan.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 am at the Tri State Denver Buddhist Temple, 1947 Lawrence St., Denver, CO 80202.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
