05/07/1944 - 08/25/2020



Under a warm Colorado sky, at just before 5am on 25 August 2020, the days of Ruth Davenport Steward McMahon, a southern bell of English and Scottish heritage but American to the bone, who offered routine greetings with an Irish, "slainte," ended at age 76. Over seven decades of small moments, lives touched, lessons learned, children raised, degrees earned, almost a half century of countries visited, and battles won and lost were closed. Her last breath drawn with her son and daughter flanking her sides and filling the room with love.

We lost a wonderful and loving mother, grand mother, intellectual, and wine drinking adventurer. Capturing the essence of our mother's painful death, from her second career battle with cancer, is impossible to do with justice. Surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, and losing over 1/3 of her body weight engulfed her final year to her death - but it came well short of defining her life. As such, this is a celebration of a grand life defined by love, loss, lots of cats, countless travels to far off places, too many cups of coffee to count, and the pulverization of millions of grapes to make her palate happy.

Most endeavor for a full life, but many fall short. Not our mother. Vibrant, smart, witty, always willing to engage in debate, and always happy to be pampered - her unstated life long mission was to make a difference, be a good friend, be a better person, live on the road less traveled, love her kids, love her cats, and love and care for her recently departed partner, Rick. She leaves behind a legacy of charity work for cancer patients, volunteer work for animals, a passion for traveling the world, and a talent for lighting up a room. Lost in today's world of social media, where appearances are more important than hard won character traits, our mother left behind the greatest lesson of all: Esse Quam Videri (to be rather than to seem).

Born to Davenport Steward, an award-winning journalist, and Kathryn Henderson Steward, a strong willed southern woman, she embodied the best elements of true southern lady from Georgia. Beautiful beyond words in her youth, she followed in her father's footsteps, focusing on journalism in high school, while being a very capable athlete and excelling in basketball. The pursuit of knowledge, questioning the status quo, being healthy and active, and being ever committed to self improvement was a journey that began in Decatur, Georgia and ended in Denver, Colorado - her adopted home of almost 50 years.

Our mother pursued a life of adventure as an airline stewardess for the long gone Eastern Airlines. She soon met and married our father, Tom McMahon, a US Navy Dentist from Chicago. Their early years led them to Denver, Colorado to begin a family in a place ripe for adventure. With two children running around at mach speed, she still read the likes of Marcus Aurelius, Ayn Rand, and John Locke. Later in life she was as comfortable debating the Denver Broncos secondary performance against the Raiders as she was dissecting how Manifest Destiny shaped America.

Her life was guided by raising a daughter and a son - but it was far from defined by it. She walked on the edges of volcanoes, peered down at Machu Picchu, walked the great wall of China, guided the Olympic torch in Denver, beat breast cancer 2 decades ago, crossed the Arctic circle and Equator by boat, and earned a Masters Degree in History from Regis University in Denver in her 50s simply because she loved applying her mind.

Today's world is full of over used analogies and claims of greatness - where everything is "unique" and "amazing" - which to a discerning mind is patently untrue. Our mother didn't do every little thing right, didn't write a NY Times bestseller, but she did the important things in life exceptionally well, like an American should. She loved her children, come hell or high water. She lived life on her terms and expressed her educated opinion - consequences be dammed. Her kind heart cared deeply for both people and animals alike - a trait our COVID plagued world could use more of. Her sharp mind challenged our beliefs and opinions - but she always respected other opinions, even if it wasn't hers.

One of her favorite Shakespeare plays was the classic Henry V. We think she would approve of us butchering this line from that play: "Take 'her' for all in all, I shall not look upon 'her' like again."

We say goodbye but never farewell - your life is safe and secure in your children's minds, memories and actions. You were dearly loved in life; you will be deeply missed in death; and, we affirm your life's greatest lessons, love, and legacy in ours. Slainte.



She is survived by daughter Christie (Tom), son Darren (Aimilia), and granddaughters Shannon, Marin, and Erika. We ask for donations to the Denver Dumb Friends League in her memory.





