O'Connell, Ruth
Dec. 25, 1928 - June 1, 2019
Ruth O'Connell passed away peacefully with her family present. She is survived by her devoted husband of 69 years, Robert C. O'Connell, aughters Kathleen Wiggs (Eugene), Shelley O'Connell and Barb Davis (Rees) and grandchildren, Andrew Davis (Anna), Lilla O'Dwyer (Christian), Kent Davis and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded by her parents, Hjalmar and Linnea Carlson and daughter Susan O'Connell. Ruth was a woman of many interests. Family and countless friends were at the top of her priorities. She was a cook extraordinaire. Her Thanksgiving dinners were legendary. She loved to travel and Robert and Ruth traveled extensively. Ruth was an avid reader and teacher. She prioritized education and pursuit of scholastic excellence. Ruth was a devoted mother and loyal friend. She enjoyed bridge, golf, antiques, western art and was an active member of philanthropic organizations. She was very proud of her Swedish heritage. She was an excellent role model to her children and encouraged community involvement and volunteerism. Ruth was a graduate of the University of Wyoming and was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family. Memorial service will be held at Regis Jesuit High School Chapel, 6300 S. Lewiston Way, Aurora, CO 80016, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Barbara Davis Center for diabetes.
Published in Denver Post from June 16 to June 21, 2019