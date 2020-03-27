|
O'Neill, Ruth (Boggs)
August 10, 1924 - March 20, 2020
Ruth Boggs O'Neill, born in Denver, North High and DU graduate, leaves behind a legion of loving friends and family made over a lifetime of work and pursuit of many interests. Survived by children Marc O'Neill, Sarah Volkman (Brian), Charlie O'Neill (Lois), Loretta DuPree (Andy) and grandchildren Joshua, Riley, Noah, and Ahnia Volkman, Chloe and Joel Bennion, and Rachel Choo and Brooke O'Neill. Predeceased by son Tom O'Neill. Services to be announced at a later date.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020