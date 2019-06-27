|
|
Toltz, Ruth
Ruth Yvette Toltz
(née Bugdanowitz) was born April 12, 1933, in Denver to Esther and Jack Bugdanowitz. Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Warren M. Toltz, and her brother, Rick (Sheila) Bugdanowitz. She is survived by her children, Marci Waldman, Kenneth Toltz, Steven (Michelle) Toltz and Amy (Dr. Howard Miller) Toltz-Miller, and her grandchildren, Dr. Jeff (Lindsay) Waldman, Ted Waldman, Allison Toltz, Leigh Toltz, Max (Yael) Miller, Jake Miller, Sydney Toltz and Jack Toltz; Service, Thursday, 12:00noon, Hebrew Educational Alliance; Interment Emanuel Cemetery; Contributions to any Jewish organization you choose.
Published in Denver Post on June 27, 2019