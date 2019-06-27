Denver Post Obituaries
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Hebrew Educational Alliance
Toltz, Ruth

Ruth Yvette Toltz
(née Bugdanowitz) was born April 12, 1933, in Denver to Esther and Jack Bugdanowitz. Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Warren M. Toltz, and her brother, Rick (Sheila) Bugdanowitz. She is survived by her children, Marci Waldman, Kenneth Toltz, Steven (Michelle) Toltz and Amy (Dr. Howard Miller) Toltz-Miller, and her grandchildren, Dr. Jeff (Lindsay) Waldman, Ted Waldman, Allison Toltz, Leigh Toltz, Max (Yael) Miller, Jake Miller, Sydney Toltz and Jack Toltz; Service, Thursday, 12:00noon, Hebrew Educational Alliance; Interment Emanuel Cemetery; Contributions to any Jewish organization you choose.
Published in Denver Post on June 27, 2019
