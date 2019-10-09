Denver Post Obituaries
|
Services

Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View Map
Ruth V. Linenberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth V. Linenberger


1920 - 2019
Ruth V. Linenberger Obituary
Linenberger, Ruth V.
09/18/1920 - 10/06/2019

Ruth passed away peacefully at home Oct. 6th and is survived by her children Randy (Linda) Linenberger and Carol Winter; grandchildren: Michael (Grace) Linenberger, Trevor (LeAnn) Winter; Bernie & Gordon Foote; great grandchildren: Paisley, Francis, Rosie, Payton, Ashlynn, Stathem, and Nicholas. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Marlon, Mertin, Dorothy, John, Anne Marie, Sam, Floyd and Tom. Visitation Sunday, Oct. 13, 12-4pm; funeral service Monday, Oct. 14, 10:00 am both at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
