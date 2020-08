Taylor, SabrinaSeptember 7, 1959 - July 25, 2020She was born in Fruita, Colorado . She worked as a CNA at Cherlyn Manor where she met her husband H. Steven Taylor. They lived with their family in Littleton, Colorado before moving to Aurora. Sabrina is survived by mother, Marcia Oda, husband H. Steven Taylor, daughters Alyssa Donahue and Bonnie Minter, son Stephen Taylor, granddaughter Mikah Minter, cats Patches and TJ, and dog Emma. She was a caring and giving woman. She liked to cook for her family and made a lasagna people dreamed of. Funeral arrangements can be found at newcomerdenver.com