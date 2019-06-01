|
|
In Loving Memory of
Sachiko Komata
April 1935 - May 2013
6 years now…since saying goodbye. Dearly missed by her son George; nieces Yumiko and Sharon, and husband Fred. As a realtor and a person of Japanese heritage she loved Denver and was always in awe of the potential everyone has in them. Ultimately as an investor in property in Hawaii, Colorado and Canada she made many friends. The family holds her values dear and she is their inspiration. Thank you, Se Chi Go…Singzi…Sachiko…for that world you helped us understand.
Published in Denver Post from June 1 to June 2, 2019