Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sachiko Komata
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sachiko Komata

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Sachiko Komata In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of
Sachiko Komata
April 1935 - May 2013
6 years now…since saying goodbye. Dearly missed by her son George; nieces Yumiko and Sharon, and husband Fred. As a realtor and a person of Japanese heritage she loved Denver and was always in awe of the potential everyone has in them. Ultimately as an investor in property in Hawaii, Colorado and Canada she made many friends. The family holds her values dear and she is their inspiration. Thank you, Se Chi Go…Singzi…Sachiko…for that world you helped us understand.
Published in Denver Post from June 1 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.