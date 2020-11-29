Tourtillott, Sadie
Louise
04/05/1943 - 11/24/2020
Sadie L Tourtillott was born April 5, 1943. She passed away Tuesday November 24, 2020 at the age of 77. Sadie is survived by her daughter Simone, her son Bill "Trois", daughter in law Karen, and six grandchildren. Sadie was an ordained minister and a family practitioner for 50+ years in the Denver area. Sadie and her loving husband Bill, moved to Golden in 1969 where they purchased their first home where she lived until her passing. She was a loving mother, spouse, grandmother and friend to all and will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the future when COVID restrictions have changed. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society
. (www.cancer.org
)