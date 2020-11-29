1/1
Sadie Tourtillott
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sadie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tourtillott, Sadie
Louise
04/05/1943 - 11/24/2020

Sadie L Tourtillott was born April 5, 1943. She passed away Tuesday November 24, 2020 at the age of 77. Sadie is survived by her daughter Simone, her son Bill "Trois", daughter in law Karen, and six grandchildren. Sadie was an ordained minister and a family practitioner for 50+ years in the Denver area. Sadie and her loving husband Bill, moved to Golden in 1969 where they purchased their first home where she lived until her passing. She was a loving mother, spouse, grandmother and friend to all and will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the future when COVID restrictions have changed. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society. (www.cancer.org)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Denver
5225 W 80th Ave #C1
Arvada, CO 80003
3034275140
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved