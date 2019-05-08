Denver Post Obituaries
Funeral
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Risen Christ
Denver, CO
1948 - 2019
Sage Ann Scheer Obituary
Scheer, Sage Ann
04/12/1948 - 04/26/2019

Sage Ann Scheer, boss lady, spiffy dresser, accomplished traveller, and compulsive shopper, died peacefully at home on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was with her sister Diane and her oldest friend Sue Godar. She was surrounded by photos of Roger, her beloved husband of 38 years who died in 2012. No doubt they're having a hot date in Heaven at this very moment.
Sage Ann Scheer, PhD. (born Sage Ann D'Aquila) was was a trained classical pianist and the organist for the Church of the Risen Christ for over 40 years. She was the past Chair of the Board of Directors for the Anchor Center for Blind Children and an incredibly passionate philanthropist who effected thousands of people through her charitable work. She loved her dogs, her garden and her Broncos. She loved to travel and feast. She loved beautiful things. Maybe because she was one.
Sage is survived by her sister Diane, sister-in-law Barbara West, and beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held May 18th at 10:30 AM at the Church of the Risen Christ in Denver, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Anchor Center for Blind Children (USA) or Jack.org (Canada).
Published in Denver Post on May 8, 2019
