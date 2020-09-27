1/1
Sally Dodd Holden
Holden, Sally Dodd

Age 88, of Littleton passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Holden "Art"; son, David A. Holden; daughter, Jane F. Bach and sister Nancy D. Horst. She is survived by daughter, Kathy H. Frear (Bill) and granddaughter Kati P. Bach. Sally was born and grew up in East Orange, NJ, before graduating from Mt. Holyoke College in MA. Following graduation, she worked for Mutual Benefit Life Insurance Company in Newark, NJ, for several years. In 1954, she married Art Holden and they raised 3 children: Kathy, David, and Jane in Cranford, NJ. Following Art's retirement, they moved to Littleton to be near family. One of Sally's greatest joys in life was being a loving and supportive Grandma and part-time caregiver to her sweet granddaughter, Kati. She is also survived by her nephew, Jack Horst (Marcia) and niece, Judy Horst McGarrity (Pete) and their families. A private graveside service and inurnment will take place soon. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will take place at a later date. Keep checking back at www.EllisFamilyServices.com for updates indicating when the memorial service will take place. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Littleton, 1609 W. Littleton Blvd., Littleton, CO 80120; or The Denver Hospice, 8289 E. Lowry Blvd., Denver, CO 80230 in Sally's memory.




Published in Denver Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Family Services Funeral and Memorial Care
13436 West Arbor Place
Littleton, CO 80127
(720) 344-8565
